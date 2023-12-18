TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nicholas Pet Haven in Tyler is raising money to buy a transport van that can take some of their animals to their partner shelter in Chicago.

According to Nicholas Pet Haven, their partner shelter has agreed to accept some of their long timers and that will allow Nicholas Pet Haven to help Smith County Animal Control and Tyler AC by taking in some of their urgent pets while they also continue to manage their own strays.

Illinois has a mandatory spay and neuter law so they don’t have as many strays as Texas, meaning their shelters sometimes have room to take other state’s dogs.

Nicholas Pet Haven said that they’ll easily be able to send their partner all of their puppies and cats and they plan to send a van load of animals every other week once they get the van.

To donate visit Nicholas Pet Haven online.