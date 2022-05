TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas came on East Texas Live to introduce Abuela.

Abuela came into the SPCA of East Texas with her seven siblings and came from an accidental litter. She is a 9-week-old heeler mix. According to the SPCA of East Texas, Abuela and her siblings will grow up to be very smart and loyal.

For more information about Abuela, watch the video above and visit spcaeasttx.com.