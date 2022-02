TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs, the president of SPCA of East Texas, came on East Texas Live with Aspen.

Aspen is one of 10 puppies that was taken in by a woman who had strays on her property and more puppies came along as a result and she became overwhelmed with all the mouths to feed. The SPCA now has all the 10 and will spay the moms and neuter the dads.

For those interested in adopting Aspen they can go to spcaeasttx.org.