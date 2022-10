TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live to show off sweet and gentle Bowie. He is around 40 pounds and his estimated birthdate is Dec. 11, 2021. Bowie is good with kids, loves toys and will need a proper introduction to other pets. Bowie will require a home with a 6 foot or taller fence and rides well in the car. SPCA of East Texas staff said he is a very loving boy.

