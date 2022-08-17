TYLER, Texas (KETK) – SPCA of East Texas stopped by KETK studios Wednesday to introduce Brandy as this week’s Pet of the Week.
Brandy is a young Heeler mix with an estimated birth date of July 28, 2019. She was rescued from an overcrowding situation in East Texas. Brandy would like to have another dog in her home and will tend to open up with another furry companion. The SPCA is working on house breaking her and she is crate trained. Brandy would benefit from an owner who had to work on basic training. She is fearful and in her best interest to not have any young children in her home. Brandy is a petite girl weighing only 29 lbs. She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations. Brandy can be an escape artist so a privacy fence is a must.
Anyone interested in adopting or fostering please visit the SPCA of East Texas.
Clear the Shelters is a national campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” The campaign receives national and local coverage on NBC and each year over 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our initiative. This year’s month-long event is August 23rd – September 19th. We hope that you can support our East Texas shelters and rescues.
KETK has partnered with these East Texas shelters and rescues:
- Animal Preservation of East Texas (APET)-SPCA
- Kurth Memorial Animal Services
- Smith County Animal Control and Shelter
- Justice for Samson Animal Rescue
- Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
- Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue and Rehab
- The Humane Society of Angelina County
- SPCA East Texas
- Blue Collar Mutts Rescue
- City of Henderson Animal Center
More than 551,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.