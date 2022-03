TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan with the SPCA of East Texas came on KETK’s East Texas Live with this week’s Pet of the Week, Bumblebee.

Bumblebee is an 8-week-old lab/border collie mix and was rescued as part of an unwanted litter.

For more information about Bumblebee, watch the video above and go to spcaeasttx.com.