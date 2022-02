TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Rishel with the SPCA of East Texas came on KETK’s East Texas Live to introduce us to Nelly.

Nelly is a 6-month-old tabby that is in need of an adopter or foster. She has been around dogs, cats, and children. She is very playful, friendly, and gentle

For more information about Nelly click here and watch the video above.