TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with SPCA of East Texas came on KETK’s East Texas Live to introduce the pet of the week, Strawberry.

Strawberry is a 7-month-old Catahoula mix. She will be a large-sized dog. She is very smart and will need to have plenty of mental and physical exercise. She will be ready for adoption in one to two weeks.

For more information, watch the video above and go to spcaeasttx.com.