TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People stopped by KETK’s East Texas Live to share Bean with East Texas.

Bean is about 4 months old. He has been totally vetted and is ready for adoption. Helms said that Bean gets along with other cats and was brought to Pets Fur People as a stray.

She said that if your lifestyle doesn’t allow for a dog, people can consider getting a kitten because they are low maintenance. Helms said that Pets Fur People has a good selection of kittens.

For more information on adopting a pet from Pets Fur People, visit their website here.