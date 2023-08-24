TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Cindy is a 7 year old Hound/Mix (possible Shepard and Lab mix) looking for a forever home.

Cindy weights about 70 pounds and is completely vetted. She is good at walking on a leash and riding in cars and is very mellow mannered. She might be a better fit with older children as compared to younger children.

Pets Fur People is doing a deal in the month of August called “40 for 40” where any dog that weights 40 pounds or more will have a reduced adoption fee, from an original $175 to only $40.

For more information or to adopt a pet, you can visit the Pets Fur People website.