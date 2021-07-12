Pets Fur People: HE-MAN

Gale Helms from The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People stopped by East Texas Live with the Pet of the Week.
He-Man is aptly named for his big personality. He-Man is great fun and lovable and would make a great addition to a family looking for a well-dressed little man.
*To make an appointment to meet He-Man, please complete your application at this link, https://PetsFurPeople.org/pre-application and follow it up with a phone call. For more information about He-Man, please call our offices at 903-597-2471
Please checkout all of their adoptable Dogs and Cats. They are accepting Online Applications for Pet Adoptions. If you see a pet you would like to adopt on their website: please submit an application. Then they will follow up with you on the next steps.
Clear the Shelters is a national campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” The campaign receives national and local coverage on NBC and each year over 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our initiative. This year’s month-long event is August 23rd – September 19th. We hope that you can support our East Texas shelters and rescues.
KETK has partnered with these East Texas shelters and rescues:
- Animal Preservation of East Texas (APET)-SPCA
- Kurth Memorial Animal Services
- Smith County Animal Control and Shelter
- Justice for Samson Animal Rescue
- Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
- Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue and Rehab
- The Humane Society of Angelina County
- SPCA East Texas
- Blue Collar Mutts Rescue
- City of Henderson Animal Center
More than 551,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.