Gale Helms from The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People stopped by East Texas Live with the Pet of the Week.

He-Man is aptly named for his big personality. He-Man is great fun and lovable and would make a great addition to a family looking for a well-dressed little man.

*To make an appointment to meet He-Man, please complete your application at this link, https://PetsFurPeople.org/pre-application and follow it up with a phone call. For more information about He-Man, please call our offices at 903-597-2471

Pets Fur People HE-MAN

Please checkout all of their adoptable Dogs and Cats. They are accepting Online Applications for Pet Adoptions. If you see a pet you would like to adopt on their website: please submit an application. Then they will follow up with you on the next steps.