Pets Fur People introduces us to Biscuit

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Gayle Helms, Founder of Pets Fur People, stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to share Biscuit with us.

Helms said that Biscuit is about 8 weeks old and may grow to be around 30 pounds when she is fully grown. Biscuit is a healthy, happy puppy with a lot of energy and Helms said that she would do well with a family with older children.

If you are interested in Biscuit or any other pets, Pets Fur People currently has 75 dogs, many kittens, cats and puppies.

For more information about adopting a pet or donating to Pets Fur People, click here.