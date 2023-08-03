TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Jeffery is a 3-month-old mutt that is looking for a forever home.

Jeffery is one of nine other puppies that were abandoned along with his mother. He is going to grow up to be medium sized at around 45 to 50 pounds.

He has also had his first round of vaccinations and has been microchipped. Jeffery would be a great fit for an active family with older children.

Also, during the month of August, the organization is honoring a special called “40 for 40” where any dog over 40 pounds only costs $40 to adopt. All dogs are spayed, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you are interested in adopting, you can visit Pets Fur People’s website here.