TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kiwi is a 3-month-old border collie mix looking for a forever home.

Pets Fur People Executive Director Gayle Helms stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to introduce us to Kiwi.

Kiwi and her brother were found as strays, Helms said. They are now fully vetted and would make a great addition to a family with or without children. Helms said Kiwi is not overly hyper or overly active but she does love to cuddle.

“She is just a happy happy girl,” Helms said. “Her little tail wags all the time. She’s only been with us for about a week and in this amount of time, she’s gotten so social. She’s very sweet, loves to cuddle and that little tail just wags all the time.”

To learn more about Kiwi or the adoption process, visit Pets Fur People’s website.

Helms said Pets Fur People is at maximum capacity and cannot take in any more dogs or cats, instead they are having to refer them to other resources. She encouraged everyone to get their pets spayed or neutered.