Pets Fur People: Lucy

Gale Helms from the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People came by East Texas Live for National Dog Day and collaborated with Kendra Scott. Pets Fur People is a way for people to showcase their dogs or pets.
Lucy is a 10-year-old Jack Russell Terrier and her parents passed away so Pets Fur People are searching for her forever home. Lucy would be perfect for people with a recliner watching KETK.
*To make an appointment to meet Lucy, please complete your application at this link, https://PetsFurPeople.org/pre-application and follow it up with a phone call. For more information about Lucy, please call our offices at 903-597-2471
Please checkout all of their adoptable Dogs and Cats. They are accepting Online Applications for Pet Adoptions. If you see a pet you would like to adopt on their website: please submit an application. Then they will follow up with you on the next steps.
Clear the Shelters is a national campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” The campaign receives national and local coverage on NBC and each year over 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our initiative. This year’s month-long event is August 23rd – September 19th. We hope that you can support our East Texas shelters and rescues.
KETK has partnered with these East Texas shelters and rescues:
- Animal Preservation of East Texas (APET)-SPCA
- Kurth Memorial Animal Services
- Smith County Animal Control and Shelter
- Justice for Samson Animal Rescue
- Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
- Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue and Rehab
- The Humane Society of Angelina County
- SPCA East Texas
- Blue Collar Mutts Rescue
- City of Henderson Animal Center
More than 551,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.