TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People joined East Texas Live to show off Newt in hopes of finding her a fur-ever home.

Helms said that Newt has the best personality and “she looks like she’s smiling all the time.” Newt is a 2-month-old terrier mix and Helms thinks she is going to have a max weight of 50 pounds. Helms also shared that she thinks the best situation for Newt would be to live with a family that has older children as she has a lot of energy.

For more information, watch the video above or visit the Pets Fur People website.