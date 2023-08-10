TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Penelope is a 5-year-old terrier mix looking for a forever home.

Penelope weighs around 8 pounds, is house trained and will fit best in a single-person household with no children or other pets. She is extremely energetic and is looking for someone willing to take her on walks and play with her.

If you would like to adopt a pet from Pets Fur People, you can visit their website to complete an adoption application and make an appointment. Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People suggests that you bring in your other pets and children to do a meet-and-greet to see if the new pet would be compatible with your household.

During Clear the Shelters month, Pets Fur People is doing a special where you can adopt any dog over 40 pounds for $40. The dogs are fully vetted.