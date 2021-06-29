Pets Fur People: Pet of the Week: Abbey

Gale Helms from The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People stopped by East Texas Live with the Pet of the Week. Abbey is a 3 month old hound/basset mix. Please checkout all of their adoptable Dogs and Cats. They are accepting Online Applications for Pet Adoptions. Due to COVID19, our animal shelter is closed to the general public. However, they are still doing online adoptions. If you see a pet you would like to adopt on our website: please submit an application. Then we will follow up with you on the next steps!

Clear the Shelters is a national campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” The campaign receives national and local coverage on NBC and each year over 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our initiative. This year’s month-long event is August 23rd – September 19th. We hope that you can support our East Texas shelters and rescues. More than 551,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.