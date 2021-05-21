Pets Fur People: Pet of the Week: Tito

Clear the Shelters: August 23 – September 19, 2021

Gale Helms from The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People stopped by East Texas Live with the Pet of the Week: Tito.

Tito is a tiny 7-pound boy whose owners trusted us to find him a new forever home. He has been nothing but quiet and sweet since he has been with us and would be a wonderful companion. Tito will be neutered and have a dental cleaning on April 15th and will be ready to go HOME the following day. *To make an appointment to meet Tito, please complete your application at this link, https://PetsFurPeople.org/pre-application/, and follow it up with a phone call. For more information about Tito, please call our offices at 903.597.2471
About Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters is a national campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” The campaign receives national and local coverage on NBC and each year over 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our
initiative. This year’s month-long event is August 23rd – September 19th. We hope that you can support our East Texas shelters and rescues. More than 551,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.

