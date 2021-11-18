Pets fur people: Scarlet

Gayle Helms from the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People stopped by East Texas Live to introduce the pet of the week and to discuss their upcoming event.

Scarlet is around three months old and one of her parents is a great white Pyrenees. She is laid-back and loving. She has her vaccinations and will be spayed in a couple of weeks.

If you are unable to make the event but still want to contribute, you can always donate to the organization on their website at petsfurpeople.org

To check out all of their adoptable dogs and cats or if you would like to adopt, visit their website to submit an application. Then they will follow up with you on the next steps.

