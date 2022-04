(KETK) – Pets Fur People visited KETK’s East Texas Live to tell people all about Tina Turner.

She and her sister were found at Lake Palestine after they were abandoned. Now, they are receiving a lot of love at the shelter, and they have been there for a week. Tina has had her first round of vaccinations and is really sweet.

For more information about Tina, watch the video above and go to petsfurpeople.org.