TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Pets Fur People showed off one of their kittens on Thursday.

Twinkle is a 4-month-old domestic short hair cat. The shelter said he has the best personality, and he is looking for his forever home.

Twinkle loves to purr and is very affectionate

The shelter said cats are the perfect pet for people who have a busier schedule because they are low maintenance.