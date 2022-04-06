TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs, the president of SPCA of East Texas, came on KETK’s East Texas Live with pets of the week Coach and Schmidt.

Coach and Schmidt are 9-week-old Catahoula mixes and are ready to go to forever homes after they get neutered.

Coach is very laid back and just wants to be near you and Schmidt is content running in circles and playing with squeaky toys. Both are lovable puppies and will be great additions wot any active family. They are expected to be medium to large breed dogs. Their siblings Nick and Jess are also available for adoption.

For more information about Coach and Schmidt, watch the video above and go to spcaeasttx.com.