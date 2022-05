TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs, the president of SPCA of East Texas came on KETK’s East Texas Live to introduce Minnie and Augie.

Minnie and Augie are 9-week-old kittens that were born in a flower bed. The mom picked the right flower bed because she found her forever family.

For more information about Minnie and Augie, watch the video above and go to spcaeasttx.com.