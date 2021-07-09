SPCA East Texas: Pet of the Week: Flip

President and Founder, Deborah Dobbs of the SPCA of East Texas joined us on East Texas Live’s Pet of the Week with Flip is a 5 month old chihuahua terrier mix that is so full of energy and love. He was picked up on the streets of Tyler and the SPCA pulled him from Tyler Animal Control. Flip is fully vaccinated, neutered, and ready for his permanent forever family!
Clear the Shelters is a national campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” The campaign receives national and local coverage on NBC and each year over 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our initiative. This year’s month-long event is August 23rd – September 19th. We hope that you can support our East Texas shelters and rescues.
KETK has partnered with these East Texas shelters and rescues:
- Animal Preservation of East Texas (APET)-SPCA
- Kurth Memorial Animal Services
- Smith County Animal Control and Shelter
- Justice for Samson Animal Rescue
- Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
- Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue and Rehab
- The Humane Society of Angelina County
- SPCA East Texas
- Blue Collar Mutts Rescue
- City of Henderson Animal Center
More than 551,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.