KETK East Texas Clear the Shelters August 23-September 19, 2021 Tyler, Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches

SPCA East Texas: Pet of the Week: Molly

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President and Founder, Deborah Dobbs of the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live with the Pet of the Week.

Molly is 7 years old and was rescued from a hoarding situation from a number of dogs. Dobbs said that there were quite a few dogs and that they still have to go back and get more. Molly is completely vetted, mannerly, social and very affectionate.

Watch the video above for more information.

Clear the Shelters is a national campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” The campaign receives national and local coverage on NBC and each year over 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our initiative. This year’s month-long event is August 23rd – September 19th. We hope that you can support our East Texas shelters and rescues.

KETK has partnered with these East Texas shelters and rescues:

More than 551,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51