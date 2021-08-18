SPCA East Texas: Pet of the Week: Molly

President and Founder, Deborah Dobbs of the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live with the Pet of the Week.

Molly is 7 years old and was rescued from a hoarding situation from a number of dogs. Dobbs said that there were quite a few dogs and that they still have to go back and get more. Molly is completely vetted, mannerly, social and very affectionate.

Watch the video above for more information.