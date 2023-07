TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live to introduce us to Becky, a chihuahua and dachshund mix.

Becky is 11 weeks old and won’t grow over 10 pounds once she gets older. She is recommended to go to a family with older children.

The shelter is in need of bottle feeders, puppy food and volunteers as they continue to receive requests from the community. If you would like more information or you would like to adopt a pet, you can visit the SPCA’s website here.