TYLER, Texas (KETK) — SPCA of East Texas’s Director of Operations Kat Cortelyou brought terrier mix Bella to the set of East Texas Live on Wednesday in hopes of finding the dog a forever home.

Bella has an estimated birth date of Feb. 18, 2020. One cold and rainy day, Bella showed up on the porch of her rescuers house.

She is almost house-broken and has been spayed, is up-to-date with vaccines and has been microchipped. She would do best in an active home without small dogs and tends to do better with male dogs.

Cortelyou said the SPCA is always looking for foster homes for their animals and will have their Pints and Pups event on Thursday at ETX Brewing Company from 6 until 8 p.m.

For more information, watch the video above and visit SPCA of East Texas’s website.