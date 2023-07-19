TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Rischell with the SPCA of East Texas introduced us to Bertha on East Texas Live on Wednesday.

Bertha is thought to be a 9-week-old healer mix.

“She was found at a property abandoned there,” Rischell said. “A homeowner was needing some help so a good Samaritan picked her up, brought her to us. I think they called her Bertha because she had a big ol’ belly of worms that we treated, so Big Bertha is now just Bertha.”

Bertha would be best suited to a home with kids or active adults that can play with her and train her.

SPCA is always needing supplies and take donations. To learn more, watch the video above and visit their website.