TYLER, Texas (KETK) The SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to introduce two fur babies who are ready for their forever homes.

Casper and Duke are part of the same litter born at the Shelter. Their mother came to the shelter as a result of an animal cruelty case. They are both 8-week-old Rhodesian Ridgeback/Great Pyrenees mix.

8-week-old Casper

You can apply to adopt Casper by completing an adoption application form at www.spcaeasttx.com.

8-week-old Duke

You can apply to adopt Duke by completing an adoption application form at www.spcaeasttx.com.