TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Floyd is a seven week old pit bull terrier looking for a forever home.

Floyd is one of eight siblings born to a stray mom found in Smith County. Floyd’s mother is around 48 pounds. Floyd would be a great fit for an active family with kids.

Floyd is starting to work on his house breaking at the moment with his foster family. The puppies cannot be adopted until they are 9 weeks of age. The SPCA of East Texas is also looking for people to foster the dog temporarily while the foster family is unavailable.

The SPCA also has a wish list on their website for food, supplies and monetary donations. All animals have been spayed, neutered and microchipped.

For more information on how to help out or adopt, you can visit the SPCA’s website here.