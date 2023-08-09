TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Frenchman is an 8-week-old chocolate lab mix looking for a forever home.

Frenchman’s mom is about 50 pounds. Her owner had two different dogs, each having one litter, and so the SPCA now has 16 new puppies that are looking for a home.

In two weeks, Frenchman will be able to be adopted once he reaches 10 weeks old. Frenchman has a lot of energy and would be best suited to an active family with kids.

The SPCA is also still looking for donations such as food, cat litter, toys and puppy pads. If you would like to adopt or help out, you can visit their website here.