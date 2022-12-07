TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, Megan Rishel, with the SPCA of East Texas, stopped by East Texas Live to help Genevieve find her forever home.

Genevieve is a 2-year-old, 18-pound Pug mix who was rescued by a good samaritan along with her puppies after she was believed to have been dumped by her previous owner.

Megan said that Genevieve would be good with a family with kids and even an older couple. She is mostly housebroken, crate-trained and never met a stranger!

For information about adopting Genevieve or any other pup available at the SPCA of East Texas, click here.