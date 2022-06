TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to introduce a special furry friend.

Grant is a sweet 8-week-old hound mix who is ready for his forever home. Grant is a gray, brown and black blend, and he is also a part of the Old Hollywood litter. The SPCA named him after Cary Grant.

If you would like to meet Grant or any other furry friends, click here.