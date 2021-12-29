SPCA of East Texas introduces us to Benz

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kat Cortelyou with the SPCA of East Texas joined us on East Texas Live on Wednesday to help Benz find his forever home.

Benz is a 6 week old silver Labrador Retriever mix. Cortelyou says his mom is a silver lab and his dad may be a Mastiff. Benz is expected to grow to be a large dog, about 80 lbs, and will do good with a family that has children or another dog and the time and energy to keep him active.

A man brought his dog in to be spayed but the SPCA discovered she was pregnant. The dog owner made a deal with the SPCA for the mother dog to have the puppies at the SPCA and be spayed before returning home. Benz and his siblings were born to the mother dog at the SPCA to find forever homes.

All five puppies are up for adoption, if you are interested in welcoming Benz or any of his siblings into your home, apply here.