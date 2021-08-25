KETK East Texas Clear the Shelters August 23-September 19, 2021 Tyler, Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches

SPCA of East Texas introduces us to puppies named after Olympians

Pet of the Week
Posted: / Updated:
September 19 2021 12:00 am

President and Founder of the SPCA of East Texas Deborah Dobbs stopped by East Texas Live with the Pet of the Week to share some very special guests.

Sydney and Caleb’s mother died or was lost to illness about three days after they were born. The SPCA has been bottle feeding the pups who are now five weeks old.

These pups are named after Olympians Caleb Dressel and Sydney McLaughlin. Right now, they’re too young to have their shots and to be spayed and neutered yet, but as they get older the SPCA will get them fully vetted.

Watch the video above for more information on the puppies and adoption.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51