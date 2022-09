TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home.

Jerry Seinfeld is a male 12-week-old Blue Heeler. He was surrendered to SPCA from a farm in Gilmer, has a sweet disposition and loves to play fetch. Jerry also knows to to sit and shake. He has been fully vetted.

Photo courtesy of SPCA of East Texas