TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Lafayette is a 10-week-old Catahoula/Lab mix looking for a forever home.

Lafayette came from a household with two mother dogs and two litters that were not well taken care of. She would be a good dog with young children since she is so young, but will grow to be at least 50 to 60 pounds.

Lafayette needs a lot of play time and interaction.

For more information, you can visit the SPCA’s website here.