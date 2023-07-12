TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The SPCA visited East Texas Live to introduce Lucky Charm, an 8-week-old lab-healer mix looking for a forever home.

Lucky Charm would fit best with an active family, preferably with kids to play with. She was found by someone in Hawkins who saw Lucky Charm and three of her siblings in the back of a truck on the side of the road and rescued them. They had been in excessive heat with no shade or water.

If you would like to adopt Lucky Charm, or any other pet from the SPCA, visit their website here.