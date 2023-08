TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kat Cortelyou with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live in hopes of helping Marley find a forever home.

Marley is a 10-week-old purebred blonde Lab with “some big ol’ feet” that is crate trained and “knows sit”, according to Cortelyou. Marley loves her toys, mid-day naps and is a very loyal dog that will be great with kids.

Marley and her four siblings are up for adoption right now over on the SPCA of East Texas website.