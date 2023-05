TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kat Cortelyou with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help 12-week-old Mr. Coffee find a forever home.

He is believed to be a boxer-lab mix that was dumped before being taken into the shelter. Cortelyou said he will grow up to be big and would be great for an active family.

