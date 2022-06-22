TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to introduce one of their newest pups: Mutt!

Mutt is a lab mix and is one of two that was born to a mother that was rescued by the SPCA in the Marion County area, Dobbs said. She added that Mutt and his brother will be ready for adoption within the next few weeks, in which time they will be neutered and receive their final round of boosters and vaccinations.

If you would like to meet Mutt, his brother or any other furry friends, click here.