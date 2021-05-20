SPCA of East Texas: Pet of the Week: Bunny and Jellybean

The SPCA of East Texas joined us on East Texas Live’s Pet of the Week with Bunny and Jellybean.

We rescued this beautiful girl and her littermates from a local shelter when they were only 1-2 weeks old. Her birth date is estimated to be 03/12/21. We believe Bunny is a Plott Hound mix and will be medium to large in size. We love this sweet girls personality and spunk. She has Shaker Syndrome which is incurable. Most dogs who have this syndrome are otherwise normal, except from tremors. Bunny is working on puppy manners and will be fully vetted by the SPCA. To apply for Bunny , please go to www.spcaeasttx.com and fill out an adoption application under the "adopt a dog" tab! Baby, Female, Large
Bunny, Plott Hound, Mixed
Jellybean, Plott Hound, Mixed

Clear the Shelters is a national campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” The campaign receives national and local coverage on NBC and each year over 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our
initiative. This year’s event is a month-long event: August 23rd – September 19th. We hope that you can support our East Texas shelters and rescues.

