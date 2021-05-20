SPCA of East Texas: Pet of the Week: Bunny and Jellybean

The SPCA of East Texas joined us on East Texas Live’s Pet of the Week with Bunny and Jellybean.

Clear the Shelters is a national campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” The campaign receives national and local coverage on NBC and each year over 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our

initiative. This year’s event is a month-long event: August 23rd – September 19th. We hope that you can support our East Texas shelters and rescues.