TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tailor is a 7-week-old chihuahua and healer mix looking for a forever home.

Tailor was born to a litter of seven other puppies. He will grow to be around 20 pounds and would be best suited in an active family with older children.

The SPCA is also looking for volunteers, specifically bottle feeders for puppies. They also recommend being extra cautious not to leave pets in the hot car during this summer heat wave.

If you would like to learn more information or adopt a pet, you can visit the SPCA’s website here.