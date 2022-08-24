TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home.

Wyatt is a Rhodesian Ridgeback/Hound mix. He was rescued from an overcrowding situation in East Texas. He may be small now, but he is going to grow into his feet. Wyatt would love any family, big or small. He needs a little family that can dedicate time towards basic training to give him the best possible start in life. Wyatt has been around dogs, cats and children.

You can apply to adopt Wyatt by completing an adoption application form at www.spcaeasttx.com