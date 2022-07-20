TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to introduce us to Annabelle.

Annabelle is a 7-year-old domestic medium hair cat mix who is looking for a quiet home. She has been spayed, microchipped and is current on all vaccines. She is longer haired and will require regular grooming.

Annabelle enjoys being brushed and petted as much as possible, according to the SPCA of East Texas. She is shy but will warm up in the right home. Annabelle is extremely affectionate but will take a few days for a new owner to see this side of her.

You can apply to adopt Annabelle by going to the SPCA of East Texas’s website and fill out an adoption application.