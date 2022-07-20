Julie is a beautiful 2 year old, 56 lbs., German Shepherd mix.

She had a loving home for years until her owner unexpectedly passed away. Julie is so confused right now. Coming from a home where she was loved and well taken care of, she just doesn’t understand that we are trying to help give her a second chance.

She is very friendly but needs an owner who can work with her and help build up her confidence. Julie is extremely smart and will be quick to learn routine. She was living with several dogs, big and small so a home with another dog would be perfect!

Sadly, being still so young, Julie will soon be undergoing FHO surgery due to hip dysplasia. We are looking for a home that can let her heal and shower her with TLC.

For adoption, please submit a dog adoption application at spcaeasttx.com