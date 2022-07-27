TYLER, Texas (KETK) — If you are looking for a big, lovable, goofy boy, Little Man is the perfect fit!

This boy’s life was saved not once, but twice and the SPCA would like to find him the perfect home to get his new life started. Little Man had his leg amputated after he was shot, and it shattered his leg beyond repair.

He is now a tripod, but nothing bothers him! Little Man is so laid back and is all about loving his humans. He would do best as the only pet in his home but makes up for it completely with his awesome personality.

Little Man enjoys going for walks, car rides and wouldn’t mind movie night cuddling up on the couch. He doesn’t need much other than somewhere to call home.

Little Man is roughly 4-years-old and he weighs about 61 pounds and is a Pit Bull-Terrier mix. In addition, he has been neutered, housebroken and is up-to-date on all of his routine shots.

If you would like to open your home up and give Little Man a place to call his own, please contact the SPCA of East Texas by calling 903-596-7722. You can also fill out an adoption application here.