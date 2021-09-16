Pet Supplies Plus to host Pets in the Park event in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Pet Supplies Plus will host a Pets in the Park event in Tyler at Bergfeld Park on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will benefit the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People, a selective admission, life-sustaining animal sanctuary.
Pets Fur People said they are committed to reduce and eliminate euthanasia as an acceptable method of population control for unwanted dogs and cats.
At 10:30 there will be a blessing of the animals in the amphitheater. At 1 p.m. there will be an “Attractively Challenged” contest for pets that have a face “only a mother could love” and at 1:30 p.m. there will be a “Most Beautiful” contest. There is a $10 entry fee for each contest.
In addition to the contests there will be a weenie dog race. Trophies will be awarded for each race and the entry fee is $10.
The event will also provide microchipping for $25 and nail trims for $10.
There will also be a kids area with bounce houses, face painting and crafts.
The event has four rules:
- Pets must have their rabies vaccination
- Cats enter at their own risk
- People must pick up after their pets
- Bring a leash and good social manners.
For more information or to register as a vendor, call Gayle Helms at 903.360.0253.