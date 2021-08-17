KETK East Texas Clear the Shelters August 23-September 19, 2021 Tyler, Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches

KETK holding pet supply drive to help animals in need

Clear the Shelters

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s that time of the year again, and KETK is participating in Clear the Shelters.

For the second year in a row, KETK is holding a pet supply drive for animals in need now through Sept. 10.

You can help by dropping off donations Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at KETK in Tyler.

Anything like food, bedding, cleaning supplies and more will be accepted.

Here is a list with the compiled needs of our shelters and rescues:

  • Dry dog food
  • Dog/cat/puppy/kitten/senior canned – wet food
  • Dry cat food
  • Dog treats- MilkBones – all sizes (prefer small and medium)
  • Kitten formula
  • Puppy formula
  • New collar/leashes – all sizes – dogs and cats (prefer 6 ft clip leashes)
  • Cat toys
  • Durable dog toys (not stuffed)
  • Kong toys – all sizes
  • Small metal food bowls
  • Liquid laundry detergent
  • Pine Sol/Fabulousa
  • Hand soap
  • Dishwashing soap
  • Multi-purpose cleaner
  • Bleach
  • Paper towels
  • Sponges
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Microfiber towels
  • Disinfecting wipes
  • Toilet paper
  • Puppy pads
  • 55 gallon trash bags
  • 13 gallon trash bags
  • ZipLock bags – all sizes
  • Plastic or metal crates – all sizes
  • Blankets to lay on in the kennels
  • Gift certificates to pet supply stores
  • Cat litter
  • Newspaper

Clear the Shelters is a national campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” The campaign receives national and local coverage on NBC and each year over 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our initiative. This year’s month-long event is August 23rd – September 19th. We hope that you can support our East Texas shelters and rescues.

KETK has partnered with these East Texas shelters and rescues:

More than 551,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.

KFXK Fox 51