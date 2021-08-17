KETK holding pet supply drive to help animals in need

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s that time of the year again, and KETK is participating in Clear the Shelters.

For the second year in a row, KETK is holding a pet supply drive for animals in need now through Sept. 10.

You can help by dropping off donations Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at KETK in Tyler.

Anything like food, bedding, cleaning supplies and more will be accepted.

Here is a list with the compiled needs of our shelters and rescues: